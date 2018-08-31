Tributes paid to much-loved Derbyshire bank worker who died of stab wounds

Colleagues have paid tribute to a Derbyshire bank worker who died of stab wounds at a caravan park.

Lisa Butler, 48, of Mansfield, and her uncle Richard Thompson, 66, of Old Mill Lane, Forest Town, died on Tuesday night after an incident at the Tall Trees Caravan Park in Forest Town.

A post-mortem examination has now revealed that both Mrs Butler and Mr Thompson died of stab wounds, according to Nottiinghamshire Police.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with their deaths.

Mrs Butler, who worked at Lloyds Bank on High Street, Alfreton, has been fondly remembered by her colleagues.

Mike Fallows, local director at the bank, said: "Lisa was a real inspiration to those she worked with.

"She had an infectious personality and always wanted to provide the very best for customers and colleagues.

"She will be deeply missed.

"Our thoughts are now with Lisa's family and friends at this tragic time."

Mrs Butler's family described her as 'a much-loved wife and mother'.

Detective Inspector Rich Monk, who is leading the investigation, said: "Following the results of the post-mortem examination, we now know they died of stab injuries and that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with their deaths.

"We will now prepare a file for the coroner."