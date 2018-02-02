TRAVEL: Broken down train on Chesterfield to Alfreton line spells delays for passengers

A broken down train on the railway line between Chesterfield and Alfreton is causing cancellations and delays.

The line was originally closed when the incident was reported this morning (February 2) at around 10.30am.

The line has since re-opened but passengers should still expect delays and even cancelled trains.

Replacement road transport has been requested to run between Chesterfield and Nottingham as follows:

1) A Beewise coach is expected at Chesterfield at approximately 10:45 for stations to Nottingham.

2) A Silverdale coach will depart Nottingham at approximately 11.17 for stations to Chesterfield.

National Rail say disruption is expected until 12pm.