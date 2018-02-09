Why young motorists could be BANNED from driving at night under new driving licence changes

Young motorists may face the prospect of being banned from the roads at night under strict new licence plans.

New plans outlined yesterday by Theresa May reportedly proposed to restrict 17-24 year olds after they pass their test.

The 'graduated driving licence' could be be introduced as a probationary period in a bid to cut the number of young drivers killed on the roads.

Mrs May hinted that the plans would be reviewed.

According to the Sun, the restrictions could last for two years as young drivers gain more experience.

New research has revealed that motorists aged between 17-24 are involved in a quarter of all crashes on UK roads which lead to death or serious injuries. F

If introduced, the scheme would mimic those in Australia and New Zealand and the US with newly-qualified drivers unable to drive after daylight or carry passengers under-25 unless supervised.

The new plans could also see a second test after passing this probationary period and restrict the engine size for new drivers to stop 'boy racers'.

The move follows Labour MP Jenny Chapman's question in Parliament to consider introducing a graduated license system for the UK.

She said: "My constituents’ son was killed by a learner driver who was taking a lesson.

"With one in four young drivers being involved in an accident within the first two years of starting to drive, and 400 deaths or serious injuries on our roads involving young drivers each year, will the Prime Minister meet me and my constituents to hear their story, and consider introducing a graduated licensing system for the UK, as other countries have done?"

The Prime Minister said: "There are too many people who suffer a loss and tragedy at the hands of learner drivers and we will look at that."



