Traffic 'clearing quickly' on A38 near Derby after vehicle is recovered

Traffic on the A38 into Derby is flowing normally again after a broken down vehicle was cleared from the carriageway.

One lane was closed on the southbound carriageway after a car broken down, causing traffic disruption just past Coxbench.

However Highways England has revealed that the recovery is complete and that the vehicle has been moved - allowing congestion to "clear quickly".

A spokesman said: "Update: The A38 is clear and clearing quickly."

A police spokesman previously said: "We were called just before 11am to a broken down vehicle on the A38 south bound, just before Coxbench.

"A recovery vehicle has just arrived (11.25am), with recovery taking place now, and an update will be issued soon.

"Traffic disruption is visible and will continue until the vehicle is moved."

