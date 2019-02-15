Speed camera

This is where mobile speed cameras will be located in Derbyshire until February 27 - in pictures

Mobile speed cameras will be in operation in a number of locations across Derbyshire over the next fortnight.

These are the local roads they will be monitoring at various times from Thursday, February 12 until Wednesday, February 27. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of speed cameras.

A517 Belper to Ashbourne
A6 Belper
A608 Morley Smithy
B5036 Wirksworth
