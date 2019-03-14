Storm Gareth’s high winds cause fallen tree on M1

Delays have been caused on a busy stretch of the M1 after a tree fell on the carriageway due to high winds.

Highways England reported the incident this morning, March 14, between junction 20 for Lutterworth and junction 21 for Leicester, following winds from Storm Gareth.

Traffic on the M1 before junction 33.

Two lanes were closed following the incident while Highways England cleared the tree.

It was cleared by 9.30am this morning however delays are still expected.

