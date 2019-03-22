Serious crash closes M1 in both directions in Derbyshire

A serious accident has led to the closure of the M1 in both directions in Derbyshire.

Motorists have been warned to expect long delays after the accident. between a coach and car.

Both carriageways of the M1 motorway are closed between junction 30 for Barlborough and junction 31 for Aston, close to Woodall Services.

Police said a coach and a car were involved in a crash at around 12.55pm.

Emergency services are at the scene and motorists have been advised to expect delays.

Police said it was unclear as to the nature of any injuries.



