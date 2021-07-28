Serious crash closes Derbyshire industrial estate
Police are warning that a serious crash has left a Derbyshire industrial estate closed
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 7:03 am
Updated
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit report that Farmwell Lane in South Normanton is closed to all traffic due the serious collision.
They say this means no vehicles can enter or leave the industrial estate – which is home to businesses including the Co-op food distribution centre and healthcare logistics firm Alloga.
