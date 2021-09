Rail passengers in the East Midlands warned of further disruption to journeys due to strike action

Senior conductors on East Midlands Railway (EMR) are extending their action into October amid an ongoing dispute over new contracts and pay.

Train managers are also continuing to strike over new working arrangements and safety concerns on the multi-unit 12-carriage trains – although EMR said it “does not operate any 12-carriage trains”.

The company said it is disappointed by the move but that it has "robust contingency arrangements".

One of East Midlands Railway's new Class 360 electric trains for its EMR Connect services between London and Corby

Strike action will take place on Sundays, October 3 and 10, by both senior conductors and train managers.

It will affect the electric EMR Connect services, and EMR’s Intercity services between London and Sheffield, via Chesterfield, as well as its regional services, including Norwich-Liverpool, via Chesterfield, and Derby-Matlock.

Train managers will continue to strike on Sundays, from October 17 to November 21, affecting EMR’s Connect services and Intercity services only.

For more information on routes affected visit www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/rail-strike.