1. A60 Sandy Lane, Worksop Some carriageway incursion on A60 Sandy Lane, Worksop, Nottinghamshire by Western Power Distribution. Delays possible until April 11, 2019.

2. A616, A60 Mansfield Road, Worksop Traffic control (give and take) at A619, A60 Mansfield Road, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, due to footway repairs by Notts County Council. Delays likely until April 12, 2019.

3. A631 Bawtry Road, Sheffield Traffic control (stop/go boards) at A631 Bawtry Road, Sheffield, M1 roundabout to city boundary, due to work in progress by Sheffield City Council. Delays likely until April 10.

4. A619 Lowgates, Woodthorpe Due to carriageway resurfacing (6.30pm to 6am nights only), by Derbyshire County Council. Valid until 6am April 12, 2019.

