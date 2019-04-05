Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from Saturday, April 6
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.
Traffic control (give and take) at B604 Kilton Hill, Worksop, Notts due to footpath repairs by Notts County Council. Valid until April 8.
Traffic control (multi-way signals) at A618 Mansfield Road, Waleswood, Rotherham,to create new entrace to Gulliver's Theme Park, by Rotherham Borough Council. Delays until April 26.
Traffic control (give and take) at A619, A60 Mansfield Road, Worksop due to footway repairs by Notts County Council. Valid until April 12.
The junction at Crookhill Road to outside 21 Drake Head Lane, Conisbrough by Cadent Gas Network. Valid until April 7.
