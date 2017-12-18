Train is held at Ilkeston station after a suspected “large fight”

British Transport Police has launched an investigation after a train was held at Ilkeston railway station on Saturday night, December 16, following a suspected “large fight” on board.

The incident took place on a Northern train travelling from Nottingham to Sheffield.

Two people were reported to have been hurt including a man who was taken to hospital to receive treatment for facial injuries.

The BTP confirmed a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault but he has been released under investigation.

A BTP spokesman said a call was received at 9.18pm, on Saturday, following reports of an altercation on board the train.

It was an altercation involving a suspected “large fight”, according to the BTP, and two people sustained injuries.

The spokesman confirmed that the train was stopped at Ilkeston and the incident had involved injured parties.

One person - a 29-year-old man - has been arrested on suspicion of assault but he has been released under investigation, according to the BTP.

Enquiries are on going.

Anyone with information can call the BTP on 0800 40 50 40.