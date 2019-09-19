Two people taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on M1

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash involving three vehicles on the M1 yesterday afternoon.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the southbound carriageway between junctions 26 and 25 just before 4.20pm.

The fire service and paramedics also attended the scene and the area was closed while crews dealt with the incident.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "A man and a woman were taken to the Queen's Medical Centre with injuries that are not thought to be life threatening or altering."

All four lanes were reopened at around 9.20pm.