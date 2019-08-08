Traffic delays likely as car fire causes lane closures on M1

A car on fire on the M1 northbound near Sutton and South Normanton has caused lane closures on the exit slip road.

Derbyshire Police and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue have been on site at the carriageway near junction 28, connecting to the A38, to deal with the blaze.

The burnt out car.

The fire was first reported at about 12.30pm, and crews have successfully extinguished the blaze, but there are severe traffic delays in the area.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "The fire has now been extinguished and Derbyshire FRS have left the scene.

"Now only one lane closed on the approach to J28 exit to the A38 . Please approach with care and follow the directions on the overhead signs and from our traffic officers

"It is now possible to leave the M1 at J28 - lane closed whilst recovery and safety inspections take place."