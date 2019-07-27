Multiple lanes blocked on M1 northbound in Nottinghamshire

Multiple lanes of the M1 are currently blocked on the northbound carriageway due to a collision.

The incident happened at about 2.15pm today, July 27, between junctions 26 for Nottingham and 27 for Annesley and Kirkby.

Delays are likely.

Highways England and Nottinghamshire Police are currently on the scene, and speeds on the carriageway have been reduced.

Drivers have also been advised to "take extra care" if travelling through the area.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "Multiple lanes blocked due to a collision on the M1 at J26 towards J27 northbound, speeds have been reduced for the safety of those involved.

"Please take extra care whilst travelling through."