Motorists warned of major road closure in Derbyshire tonight

Motorists are being warned about a major road closure in Derbyshire tonight.

Highways England said there will be carriageway closures on the A38 southbound Ripley to Coxbench from 8pm to 6am due to barrier repairs

There will be 24/7 layby closures, narrow lanes and 50mph speed limit restrictions in the area.

