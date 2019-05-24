Motorists 'seriously injured' in crash which closed M1 as drivers advised to 'go another way'

A section of the M1 near Derby and Nottingham is closed after a multi vehicle collision which has left people with serious injuries.

Drivers are being urged to find another route.

The crash.

Highways England said the collision is between J24A and J25 involved a lorry and two cars.

The incident happened at noon.

The section of the northbound carriageway has now been closed by Nottinghamshire Police.

A police spokesman said: "Emergency services are at the scene currently. The injuries are believed to be serious.

"Officers are advising motorists to find alternative routes."

Traffic Officers are now on the scene.

Map reveals areas where cancer-causing gas is leaking into Derbyshire homes

A Highways spokesman said: "We would advise choosing an alternate route if heading that way, or allow more time for your journey."

Shirebrook mum to overcome Crohn's Disease and compete in Miss Swimwear UK

Highways England said: "Diversion is the hollow triangle, A50 onto the A6 and A511 before joining the A52 back to the M1. For Derby use the A50, for Nottingham use the A453. If you are stuck in the closure be patient, we will move you asap."