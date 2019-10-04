M1 northbound closed after serious crash

A stretch of the M1 northbound is closed after a ‘serious crash’ near Chesterfield.

J28 Pinxton to J29 Chesterfield of the M1 northbound is closed after the collision this morning, Highways England and Derbyshire Police confirmed.

Police say the crash involved a car and a lorry.

Traffic is heavy exiting for J28 and drivers should find an alternative route.

Closures are expected to remain in place ‘for most of the morning’, tweeted Highways England.

