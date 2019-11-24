M1 in Derbyshire reopens after multi-vehicle crash

The M1 northbound in Derbyshire has reopened following a multi-vehicle crash.

The road had been shut northbound between junction 28 (A38) and junction 29 (Chesterfield South, A617) for a number of hours following the collision.

Highways England reported around three miles of congestion on approach to the closure.

A spokesperson said earlier: "The emergency services are on scene and have requested the road be closed to assess injuries at scene and treat a fuel spillage."

Differing reports from official sources suggested between three and six vehicles were involved, however Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit confirmed no serious injuries were reported.

Two casualties had to be released by firefighters and were left in the care of paramedics, according to Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit posted this image from the scene on social media. A spokesperson said there were no reports of serious injuries. Photo @DerbyshireRPU.

No details of any injuries have been released.