M1 drivers advised to 'go another way' as multi vehicle collision blocks the motorway

A section of the M1 near Derby and Nottingham is blocked after a multi vehicle collision and drivers are being urged to find another route.

Highways England said the collision is between J24A and J25.

The M1 is blocked

Traffic Officers are now on the scene.

A Highways spokesman said: "We would advise choosing an alternate route if heading that way, or allow more time for your journey."

