Emergency gas works and traffic delays in Codnor

Gas network Cadent is advising drivers using A610 Market Place in Codnor to leave extra time for their journeys or seek another route.

Engineers from the company are investigating reports of a gas leak. Temporary traffic lights, set up in Market Place to keep staff and road-users safe, are resulting in traffic delays, particularly at rush hour.

A spokesman for Cadent said: “Engineers are working to locate the gas leak as soon as possible; however, with multiple gas pipes in the area, finding and repairing the leak is likely to be complex and may take time. Cadent would like to thank people for their patience. We will keep people updated.”