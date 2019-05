Both lanes are currently closed on a stretch of the A1 northbound after a crash.

It happened at J38 near Doncaster, between A638 and A639, this morning (Tuesday, May 28), say Highways England.

Traffic updates.

Heavy delays are expected- up to 40 minutes. It is not yet known how many vehicles are involved or if anyone has been hurt.

Highways England say traffic is not expected to return to normal until 10am.

