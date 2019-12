Drivers are being warned to expect delays due to a lane closure on a major Derbyshire road following a crash.

One of two lanes is closed on the A38 southbound between the junctions with A61 Alfreton and the A610 after the collision this morning (Monday, December 16).

It is not known how many vehicles were involved and if anyone was hurt.

Highways England says there are delays of up to ten minutes and has has estimated the incident will clear between 1.30pm and 1.45pm.