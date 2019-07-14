Busy Derbyshire dual carriageway undergoes lane closure over the weekend for resurfacing work

Motorist are being warned that the A61 Dronfield bypass has a lane closure over the weekend and into Sunday to allow for resurfacing work.

The dual carriageway, between Whittington Moor, at Chesterfield, and the Bowshaw roundabout, at Sheffield, was partly closed-off yesterday, Saturday, July 13, and remains partly closed-off today, Sunday, July 14.

Diversions have been put in place and have been reported to be working well.

The carriageway is due to be re-opened by 6am, tomorrow, Monday, July 15.