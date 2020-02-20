Bus service from Ripley and Heanor to Nottingham will be scrapped

A bus service that serves the towns of Ripley and Heanor is to be scrapped this spring.

The Rapid One, run by the Trent Barton company, will no longer operate from Sunday, March 29.

Trent Barton says the reason is that the service has not attracted the number of passengers it expected.

But the axeing is sure to prove controversial among many passengers, especially those who regularly travel to Nottingham for work.

The Rapid One was introduced in 2011 as a more direct route from Ripley and Heanor into Nottingham via the A610.

It also passed through Codnor, Loscoe and Langley Mill on its way to and from Nottingham city centre.

Buses generally ran every hour, and the total journey time between Ripley and Nottingham was 52 minutes

However, a spokesperson for Trent Barton said: “Unfortunately, Rapid One hasn’t carried enough customers to make this service sustainable.

“The decision to cancel the service has not been taken lightly, and came after much consideration.

“We would like to thank all our customers who have travelled with us on Rapid One, and we apologise for any convenience this decision may cause.”

Bus stops on the Rapid One route will now be served by the Rainbow One service, which runs between Nottingham, Heanor, Ripley or Alfreton.

Rainbow One buses run every 20 minutes between Ripley and Nottingham, calling also at Heanor, Codnor and Langley Mill, and up to every ten minutes between Eastwood and Nottingham, calling also at Kimberley and Nuthall. The total journey time from Ripley to Nottingham takes about 70 minutes.