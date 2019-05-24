Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey over the Bank Holiday weekend
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
1. B6034 Ollerton Road, Clumber Park
Traffic control (multi-way signals) at B6034 Ollerton Road, Clumber Park, at the junction of Clumber Road, due to works being carried out by Severn Trent Water. Delays possible until June 5, 2019.
2. A5004 Market Street, Whaley Bridge
Some carriageway incursion at A5004 Market Street, Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire, at the junction with Old Road, due to new supply, by Electricity North West. Delays possible until May 31, 2019.
3. Oddicroft Lane, Kirkby in Ashfield
Traffic control (two-way signals) on Oddicroft Lane, Kirkby in Ashfield, due to construction of new access, by Notts County Council. Delays possible until May 31, 2019.
4. B5035 Roes Lane, Crich, Matlock
Traffic control (stop/go boards) at B5035 Roes Lane, Crich, Matlock, Derbyshire, due to surface dressing, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until June 28, 2019.
