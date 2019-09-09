Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from September 9
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
1. Baulker Lane, Farnsfield
Road closure at Baulker Lane, Farnsfield, due to carriageway resurfacing works, by Notts County Council. In place until 7.30pm, September 13, 2019.
2. Bridge Place, Worksop
Road closure at Bridge Place, Worksop, from the junction of Church Walk, to adjacent Matalan carpark, due to gas mains replacement, by Cadent. Delays likely until September 13, 2019.
3. Chesterfield Road, Rowsley
Road closure on Chesterfield Road, Rowsley, Derbyshire, in the bends, to cleanse gullies, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until September 11, 2019.
4. Maple Avenue, Ripley
Traffic control (two-way signals) on Maple Avenue, Ripley, due to new supply, by Western Power Distribution. Delays possible until September 13, 2019.
