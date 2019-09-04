Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from September 4
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.
1. Church Road, Church Warsop
Traffic control (multi-way signals) at A60 Church Road, Church Warsop, opposite junction Hetts Lane to junction Bishops Walk, due to installation of cabinets, by Virgin Media. Delays likely until September 6, 2019.