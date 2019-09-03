Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from September 3
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
1. A38 southbound
Delays possible on the A38 southbound between the junctions with the A610 and the A61 Derby, due to barrier repairs, by Highways England. In place until 6am on September 14, 2019.
2. A57 Worksop Road, Worksop
Traffic control (two-way signals) at A57 Worksop Road, Worksop, near to Manton Wood Enterprise Park, due to forestry works, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until September 4, 2019.
3. Gregorys Way, Belper
Traffic control (multi-way signals) at Gregorys Way, White Moor, Belper, due to excavation in carriageway, by Severn Trent Water. Delays possible until September 9, 2019.
4. Lea Road, Matlock
Traffic control (two-way signals) on Lea Road, Lea Bridge, Matlock, outside Little Orchard, due to new supply, by western Power Distribution. Delays likely until September 6, 2019.
