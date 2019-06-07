Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from June 7
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.
1. Alfreton Road, Ripley
Road closure at Alfreton Road, Codnor, Ripley, at the junction with the A610, due to leak repair, by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until June 10, 2019.
Google Street View
other
2. B5057 Chesterfield Road, Two Dales
Traffic control (stop/go boards) at B5057 Chesterfield Road, Two Dales, Derbyshire, due to surface dressing by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until June 28, 2019.
Google Street View
other
3. A60 Doncaster Road, Oldcotes
Some carriageway incursion on A60 Doncaster Road, Oldcotes, outside the cafe, to replace a bollard, by Notts County Council. Delays possible until June 14, 2019.
Google Street View
other
4. B6010 Nottingham Road, Eastwood
Some carriageway incursion at B6010 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, due to works being carried out by BT. Delays possible until June 13, 2019.
Google Street View
other
View more