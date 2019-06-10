Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from June 10
Monday 10 June 2019 10:18
1. A610 Riversdale, Belper
Some carriageway incursion at A610 Riversdale, Ambergate, Belper, due to works being carried out by BT. Delays possible until June 26, 2019.
2. A617 Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley Hill
Traffic control (two-way signals) at A617 Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley Hill, due to installation of new column, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until June 13, 2019.
3. B6014 Stretton Road, Tansley
Traffic control (multi-way signals) on B6014 Stretton Road, Derbyshire Dales, Tansley, at the junction with Nottingham Road, due to water main renewal, by Severn Trent Water. Delays possible until June 27, 2019.
4. B6013 Church Street, Ripley
Traffic control (two-way signals) at B6013 Church Street, Heage, Ripley, due to cable fault repair, by Western Power Distribution. Delays likely until June 14, 2019.
