Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from July 31
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
Wednesday 31 July 2019 12:31
1. A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse
Traffic control (two-way signals) on A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse, to supply new gas service, by Cadent. Delays likely until August 2, 2019.
2. Linby Road, Hucknall
Traffic control (two-way signals) at Linby Road, Hucknall, to renew pipes, by Severn Trent Water. Delays possible until August 2, 2019.
3. A608 Mansfield Road, Eastwood
Traffic control (two-way signals) at A608 Mansfield Road, Eastwood, from Coach Drive to Derby Road, due to installation of fibre optic cables, by BT. Delays likely until August 2, 2019.
4. B5035 Market Place, Crich
Traffic control (two-way signals) at B5035 Market Place, Crich, Matlock, from the junction of Bulling Lane to Bowns Hill, due to gas mains reinforcement, by Cadent. Delays likely until September 2, 2019.
