Check out the traffic and travel where you are.

Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from August 20

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.

Some carriageway incursionInformation for Residents on A57 Worksop bypass, Worksop, next to A57 on roundabout with B6040 due to fault finding, by Notts County Council. Delays possible until August 21, 2019.

1. A57 Worksop bypass

Some carriageway incursionInformation for Residents on A57 Worksop bypass, Worksop, next to A57 on roundabout with B6040 due to fault finding, by Notts County Council. Delays possible until August 21, 2019.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
Traffic control (two-way signals) at Asher Lane, Hammersmith, Ripley, on entrance to Brook House, due to work being carried out by Western Power Distribution. Delays possible until August 23, 2019.

2. Asher Lane, Ripley

Traffic control (two-way signals) at Asher Lane, Hammersmith, Ripley, on entrance to Brook House, due to work being carried out by Western Power Distribution. Delays possible until August 23, 2019.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
Traffic control (two-way signals) on Bank Road, Matlock, due to work on gas supply, by Cadent. Delays likely until August 22, 2019.

3. Bank Road, Matlock

Traffic control (two-way signals) on Bank Road, Matlock, due to work on gas supply, by Cadent. Delays likely until August 22, 2019.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
Road closure at Black Scotch Lane, Mansfield, between Woodland Drive and access to the King George V recreation ground, due to installation of new zebra crossing, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until August 30, 2019.Wentworth Road, Kirkby in Ashfield.

4. Black Scotch Lane, Mansfield

Road closure at Black Scotch Lane, Mansfield, between Woodland Drive and access to the King George V recreation ground, due to installation of new zebra crossing, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until August 30, 2019.Wentworth Road, Kirkby in Ashfield.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2