All lanes reopen on M1 southbound following three-vehicle collision

All four lanes on the M1 southbound have now re-opened following a three-vehicle collision earlier this morning (June 19).

The crash happened on the M1 southbound between junction 27 (Hucknall/Underwood) and J26 to the A610 (Nottingham/Eastwood) at about 6.30am.

The queues earlier this morning.

One lane of four was closed.

Congestion formed back to J28 (Alfreton) on the motorway and was also spilling over to Nottingham Road, Nuthall and Cinderhill Island on the A610.

Queues of traffic are starting to pile pack as far as J29 (Chesterfield and Mansfield), with Highways England putting out a warning that there is still congestion building.