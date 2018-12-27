Thug choked his partner after they had a row about her former boyfriend

A thug admitted choking his pregnant partner after they had fallen out during a dispute about her former boyfriend.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court recently heard how George William Atkin, 24, of Glebe Close, Worksop, grabbed hold of his partner at her home on Midland Terrace, Hasland, Chesterfield, on the morning after they had been arguing.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “He became angry because she told him her ex would not pay maintenance and she asked him to sleep downstairs and he agreed.”

Mr Hollett added that Atkin’s partner commented on the effects of sleep deprivation before he grabbed her legs, pulled her from the sofa and placed his hands around her neck and she was struggling to breath.

Atkin told police the victim had been having problems with her ex-partner and she had come downstairs and was standing over him and shouting and he lost it.

He added that he had grabbed her around the throat before telling her to leave because he felt he was not safe to be around but she said she was going to phone the police.

Atkin pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on November 29 and he also admitted breaching his bail conditions after Mr Hollett said he had visited the victim’s home to collect belongings.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said Atkin gave a thorough account of what happened to police and Mr Meakin argued the assault had not been a full attempt to strangle his partner.

Mr Meakin also claimed Atkin had visited his partner’s home after she had contacted him following his release from custody and the relationship has since been civil.

Magistrates sentenced Atkin on December 12 to a community order to last until June 11, 2020, with a Building Better Relationships programme, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Atkin was also made the subject of a two-year restraining order.