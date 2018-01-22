Thug attacked bar manager after she was refused a drink

A thug who was refused a drink at a bar reacted by pursuing the manager and repeatedly attacking her.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, January 17, how Angela Garbutt, 47, of Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield, attacked the manager at the Portland Hotel pub, on West Bars, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said manager Chelsea Atkinson had told Garbutt not to return to the pub after a previous incident.

Mrs Bickley added: “The manager saw the defendant in the bar and told her she didn’t appreciate the way the defendant had spoken to her last time and she was advised that she was not going to be served.”

The defendant began shouting and being aggressive, according to Mrs Bickley, and the manager pressed the panic alarm to alert security and police before the defendant got behind the bar and hit her in the temple.

Mrs Bickley added that as the manager then tried to get Garbutt out from behind the bar she was punched to her face.

The manager was also struck again, according to Mrs Bickley, as she followed the defendant into the beer garden where Garbutt punched her to the right side of her head.

Garbutt told police she could remember going to The Portland and asking for two Cokes and that there was an argument but she claimed she could not recall what happened afterwards.

However, Garbutt accepted that she must have punched the bar manager.

Garbutt pleaded guilty to assault after the incident on November 15.

Magistrates, who adjourned the case to consider a probation report, sentenced Garbutt on January 19 to 14 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Thinking Skills Programme.

She was also banned from the Portland Hotel with an exclusion order for 12 months.

Garbutt must also pay £200 compensation.