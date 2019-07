Three casualties were taken to hospital after a crash in a Derbyshire town.

Firefighters, police and paramedics attended the two-car collision on King Street, Alfreton, at around 7.50pm on Monday.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Three casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance.

"The vehicles were made safe and environmental grab packs were used to clear fuel from the roadway."