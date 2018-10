Three northbound lanes have been closed between J28 and J29 of the M1 after a HGV crash which caused an oil spillage.

Emergency services are currently on the scene following the crash which happened at around 6.30pm this morning (Tuesday, October 23).

Highways England tweeted: ‘Please expect delays’.

The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit confirmed there were ‘no serious injuries’ and that a recovery is underway.

We’ll update this story when we can.