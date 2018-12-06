This is when Derbyshire might get snow next week

Continuous rain and even a day of snow are currently in the long-range forecast for Derbyshire over the next ten days.

According to the Met Office, a cold spell is due to arrive over the weekend with the potential for a few snow showers next week.

And the Weather Channel website is also forecasting snow for Friday December 14.

Before that however, the 10-day forecast, according to the Weather Channel, is for rain on six out of the next eight days.

The forecast for Friday December 7 to Sunday December 9 inclusive is for rain, with Monday and Tuesday partly cloudy, according to the website's forecast.

The rain will return on Wednesday December 12 and Thursday December 13, the forecast is currently showing.

Things are set to turn colder next week

Then on Friday December 14, the forecast is for rain and snow, the Weather Channel said.

The Met Office outlook for December 10 to 19 states: "From mid week onwards the weather pattern becomes slow moving, with easterly winds developing and bringing showers to many parts, these possibly wintry away from coastal areas.

"Overnight frosts and patchy freezing fog are also likely at times. Any wet and windy weather is likely to be confined to the west and northwest, although rain may affect the south at times, bringing with it a risk of hill snow.

"Temperatures generally rather cold or cold, perhaps milder at times in the west, as well as in any brief unsettled spells."