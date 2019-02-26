This is the average amount of days it takes to sell a property in your Derbyshire postcode

A new online tool has been created to show the average amount of days it takes to sell a property in any postcode area, as well as the locations in the UK where it takes the longest and shortest time to sell a home. We've broken down the postcode areas that are relevant to our readers and listed them below. But if you want to know more, the tool, created by windows furnishing company Thomas Sanderson.co.uk can be found here.

1. DE55 - Alfreton, Swanwick, South Normanton, Riddings, Somercotes, Leabrooks, Tibshelf, Stonebroom, South Wingfield Average length of time to sell a property in this postcode area: 132 days. Average property cost: 147,691

2. DE45 - Ashford-in-the-Water, Bakewell, Baslow, Chatsworth, Edensor, Hassop, Monyash, Youlgreave Average length of time to sell a property in this postcode area: 254 days. Average property cost: 319,237

3. S18 - Coal Aston, Dronfield, Dronfield Woodhouse, Holmesfield, Unstone Average length of time to sell a property in this postcode area: 82 days. Average property cost: 225,821

4. S43 - Brimington, Barlborough, Clowne, Inkersall Green, Staveley Average length of time to sell a property in this postcode area: 132 days. Average property cost: 138,573

