Thief gets a chance to turn life her life around

A thief has been given an opportunity to turn her life around with a 12 month community order and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on December 5 how Stephanie Coogan, 29, of Brightmore Drive, Sheffield, stole laundry washing liquid from McColl’s, at Greendales Shopping Centre, in Dronfield.

Marianne Connally, prosecuting, said Coogan gave a false name to police before she was arrested following checks. Coogan admitted the McColl’s theft from July, obstructing a police officer and failing to surrender to custody in October, and to also stealing two coats from Go Outdoors In Wakefield in December. Kirsty Sargent, defending, said Coogan has personal difficulties. Magistrates also fined Coogan £10 and she must pay £90.28 compensation.