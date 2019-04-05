These are the 12 bizarre items you can take on a plane from East Midlands Airport

Frequent flyers will know that there are certain things you can’t take on a plane, from liquids over 100ml to corrosive or hazardous substances.

But did you know these 12 bizarre items are actually allowed in the cabin? Items listed on the UK Civil Aviation (CAA) and gov.uk. The CAA note that Passengers must contact their airline in advance for clarification of the regulations, or when planning to travel with dangerous goods that require the airline’s approval when indicated. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Camping stoves New camping stoves with no fuel attached. Allowed in hold: Yes. Allowed in luggage: Yes. You need to bear in mind that if the stove is used during your travels, you may not carry it on any subsequent flight.

2. Dry ice No more than 2.5 kg per person. Used to pack perishables that are not dangerous goods. The package must permit the release of carbon dioxide gas. Allowed in hold and luggage: Yes. Airline approval required: Yes.

3. Dead fish, mammals and reptiles Allowed in hold and luggage: Yes. Specimens of mammals, reptiles, fish and other invertebrates must comply with Special Provision A180 of the Technical Instructions. You must contact the airline prior to travel.

4. Gas cylinder Avalanche rescue backpack containing a cylinder of compressed non-flammable non-toxic gas. Allowed in hold: Yes. Allowed in luggage: Yes. Allowed on ones person: No. Airline approval required: Yes.

