The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases are listed below.

Motoring

Glyn Harold Johnson, 51, of Wirksworth Road, at Kirk Hallam, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while disqualified. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Community order to last until October 14, 2019, with 120 hours of unpaid work. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Leigh Richard Spencer, 40, of Thirlmere Road, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while disqualified. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Community order to last until October 14, 2019, with 100 hours of unpaid work. Pleaded guilty to driving without insurance. No separate penalty.

Joshua Tift, 24, of The Glebe, Cossall. Proved in absence that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Proved in absence that he used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Proved in absence that he drove without due care and attention. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with nine points.

Jake Robert Hinchcliffe, 31, of Trafalgar Terrace, Long Eaton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £600 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Other

David James Painter, 39, of Weavers Close, Belper. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of urine when suspected of having driven a vehicle and in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing four wraps of cocaine, a class A controlled drug. Fined £10 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing one wrap of diamorphine, a class A drug. Community order to last until October 14, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Steven Pople, 55, of Kilbourne Road, Belper. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to make himself available for the installation of monitoring equipment. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of failing to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of having driven a vehicle and in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence. Fined £80.

Saffron Meads, 20, of Critchley Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to damaging a vehicle. Must pay £100 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until April 14, 2019, with an Attendance Centre Requirement. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for 24 months which had been imposed for an offence of threatening behaviour. No action taken on the breach.

Martin Paul Pollard, 39, of Bennett Street, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat. Must pay £35 compensation and an £80 victim surcharge. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Pleaded guilty to stealing three bottles of Amaretto and four beef joints. Admitted committing an offence during the operation period of a suspended sentence order imposed for two shop thefts. No adjudication. Dealt with for the two shop thefts which were subject to the suspended sentence order including stealing three Parker jackets belonging to Peacock’s and stealing four bottle of alcohol belonging to Home Bargains. Committed to prison for 22 weeks.

Matthew Holmes, 30, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing a beef and onion sandwich and a carrot cake belonging to Stacey’s Bakery in Ilkeston. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order of two years imposed for two offences of assaulting police, one offence of resisting a police officer and for failing to surrender. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences subject to the conditional discharge including assaulting a police officer at Bath Street Ilkeston, assaulting a further police officer at Derby, resisting a police officer at Derby and failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge imposed for possessing class B drugs. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to a conditional discharge of possessing a cannabinoid drug in Nottingham. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge imposed for an offence of shop theft. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of shop theft which was subject to the conditional discharge of stealing a bottle of whiskey. Convicted of an offence while under a community order for the offences of four thefts, an assault and failing to surrender. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order including stealing razor blades belonging to Boots, assault by beating in Nottingham, failing to surrender to custody at Nottingham magistrates’ court, stealing goods from B&M, at Nottingham, stealing grooming items belonging to Boots at Nottingham, and stealing meat belonging to Tesco at Nottingham. Committed to prison for 18 weeks.

John Patrick Gill, 68, of Thirlmere Road, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to causing someone to fear violence would be used against him during nine visits while shouting abuse and being threatening. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a restraining order to last until October 17, 2023.

Ryan Robert Hunt, 24, of Cook Drive, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing an extreme pornographic image which portrayed a person performing a sexual act with a dog and which was grossly offensive, disgusting or otherwise of an obscene character. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Charlotte Naylor, 22, of Manor Road, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing cleaning items belonging to One Stop. Fined £80 and must pay £31.18 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge.

Assault

Michael Jones, 56, of Pen Moor Close, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Pen Moor Close, Long Eaton. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Community order to last until October 16, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until October 16, 2020.

Warren Marshall, 18, of Ebenezer Street, Langley Mill. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Northfield Avenue, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of her duty at Critchley Street, Ilkeston. Must pay £150 compensation. Committed to detention at a young offenders’ institution for 12 weeks.

Damon Mark Cadle, 31, of Rowsley Avenue, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £100 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging a UPVC window. Pleaded guilty to damaging a further window. Pleaded guilty to a further count of assault by beating. Pleaded guilty to damaging an iPhone 10. Pleaded guilty to damaging a kitchen window. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a 12 month conditional discharge imposed for assault by beating and causing damage. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the conditional discharge of assault by beating and damaging a window. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. Restraining order to last until October 18, 2019.