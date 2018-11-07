The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including cases from Ripley, Heanor, Ilkeston and Belper

The latest Derby magistrates’ court results are listed below including cases from Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston.

Drugs

Derby magistrates' court.

Steven Weaving, 19, of Applewood Close, Belper. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a quantity of cannabis, a controlled class B drug, at Belper. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Mark Grainger, 26, of Ray Street, Heanor. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a quantity of 5F-MDMB-PINACA, a class B drug, with intent to supply at Heanor. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Graham Few, 42, of Beckett Street, Derby. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a quantity of class A controlled drug diamorphine at Long Eaton. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing class A drug cocaine. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Other

Alex Hough, 19, of Charnwood Avenue, Sandiacre. Pleaded guilty to damaging the rear window of a Vauxhall Corsa to the value of £200 at Long Eaton. Fined £153 and must pay £250 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging the left wing mirror of the Vauxhall Corsa valued at £100 at Long Eaton. No separate penalty.

Jordan Moseley, 23, of Leche Croft, Openwoodgate, Belper. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing one gramme of cocaine, a controlled class A drug, at Applewood Close, Belper. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle at Belper when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, in his blood exceeded the specified limit. Fined £316 and must pay a £31 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Mukhtiar Singh-Bains, 61, of Nottingham Road, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating on Nottingham Road, at Long Eaton. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour which was racially aggravated on Nottingham Road, at Long Eaton. Fined £80. Pleaded guilty to damaging clothing at Long Eaton. Community order to last until October 21, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work.

Wayne Darren Char Pearson, 48, of Grasmere Road, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty at Saint Mary’s Wharf, Derby. Must pay £50 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Community order to last until October 22, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work.

Nigel Michael Dennis Finch, 26, of Stanhope Street, Long Eaton. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Must pay £60 costs. Order to continue. Suspended sentence of 12 weeks suspended for 12 months imposed for intentionally causing the outer casing of a bin to be in a road knowing it would be dangerous to do so on Derby Road, at Long Eaton is amended by extending the operational period to 15 months.

Lance Lumley, 26, of Stanley Street, Long Eaton. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Must pay £60 costs. Order to continue but varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for up to a maximum of two days and original requirements to continue.

Andrew David Brown, 47, of York Road, Long Eaton. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to comply with a curfew. Must pay £60 costs. Order to continue but varied with a seven-week curfew with electronic monitoring and original curfew requirements are to continue.

Nicola Louise McBrearty, 37, of High Street, Loscoe. Heanor. Pleaded guilty to being drunk-and-disorderly in a public place on Hassock Lane, at Shipley in Heanor. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Craig Andrew Hildred, 45, of Town Street, Sandiacre. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from imprisonment by being convicted of a further offence. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating on Priorway Avenue, at Borrowash, Derby. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a suspended sentence order for the offences of harassment and threatening behaviour. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence order including harassment on Town Street, Sandiacre, by being verbally abusive and insulting and for using threatening behaviour on Town Street, at Sandiacre. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 18 weeks.

Carl David Green, 38, of Nottingham Road, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to attempting to steal Lego valued at £66 belonging to Tesco Stores Ltd, on Rutland Street, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to attempting to steal £30 of Fabreze Air freshener belonging to Poundland at Waterside Retail Park, on Station Road, at Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Must pay £100 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order imposed for the offences of five shop thefts. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence order including stealing three boxes of Lego valued at £78 belonging to Tesco Stores Ltd, on Rutland Street, at Ilkeston, stealing items of clothing belonging to Poundland, at Waterside Retail Park, on Station Road, at Ilkeston, and stealing cans of deodorant valued at £24 belonging to Saver Stores at the Albion Centre, on Bath Street, at Ilkeston, stealing bottles of alcohol valued at £108.50 belonging to B&M stores at the Albion Centre, on Bath Street, at Ilkeston, and stealing bottles of fragrance valued at £273 belonging to Tesco Stores Ltd, on Rutland Street, Ilkeston. Committed to prison for 24 weeks.

Stephanie Kay Walker, 31, of Cornwallis Close, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to damaging windows at the New Inn, on Tamworth Road, at Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty at The New Inn, at Long Eaton. Must pay £100 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty at The New Inn, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Volvo XC60 at the New Inn, at Long Eaton. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a three-month curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Assault

Kieran McHale, 36, of Kilnbrook Avenue, Arnold, Nottingham. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £125 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until October 21, 2019, with a four week curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Claire Hankey, 37, of Trenton Drive, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating on Trenton Drive, Long Eaton. Fined £40 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge. Community order to last until October 25, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for up to a maximum of 12 days.

Motoring

Gareth Edwards, 46, of Devonshire Drive, Derby. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit at Kirk Langley. Fined £369 and must pay a £36 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Leslie Leatherland, 65, of Grey Street, Eastwood. Pleaded guilty to driving on Main Street, Awsworth, after consuming so much alcohol the proportion in his breath exceeded the prescribed limit. Fined £200 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months.