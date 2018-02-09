The hunt is on to find our Pet of the Year!

Do you have a cute cat, a dashing dog or hamster with star quality? Then we want to hear from you!

We’ve teamed up with Derbyshire’s Really Wild Studio to launch our Pet of the Year competition, with the winner getting a great prize of a two-hour pet portrait shoot, worth £140 !

Simon Collington, who runs The Really Wild studio said: “ We pride ourselves on creating stunning unique pet portraits, delivered through personal and friendly service.

“We work hard to capture the true nature and character of your beloved pets.

“We guarantee whatever the animal we will capture an image you will treasure forever.

“To create a one of a kind images we conduct our shoots at the homes or chosen locations of our clients, this give our work and your images a truly unique feel.”

To enter, simply email a picture of your pet to: thereallywildstudio@gmail.com

Please include your name, address and contact number, as well as the name, breed/species, age and sex of your pet - as well as anything special about them - including if they do tricks!

We’ll pick a shortlist of 10, which Simon will photograph, with readers voting to decide who will be named our over-all Pet of the Year winner - and who will get the top prize.

For more details, visit www.thereallywildstudio.com, email thereallywildstudio@gmail.com or call 07444 646293.