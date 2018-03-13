Terrified wife thought jealous husband was going to kill her during attack

A terrified wife thought her jealous husband was going to kill her after he grabbed her around the throat during a vicious attack.

Gareth James Schofield, 40, of Main Road, Ridgeway, accused his wife of flirting with a man while she was showing him their house and became so angry he punched her, grabbed her throat and kicked her, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam told the hearing on Thursday, March 8, the couple had returned home from the nearby pub with people they had not met before and Schofield’s wife went upstairs with a man to show him the work that had been done on the home.

Mrs Haslam said: “The defendant became abusive towards her. The male and female they were with decided to leave. The defendant became verbally abusive and accused his wife of flirting and then there was a physical attack.”

Schofield punched his wife to the head, according to Mrs Haslam, grabbed her face and dug his fingers in around her nose and insulted her.

Mrs Haslam added that Schofield went on to grab his wife’s throat and as she fell to the floor he kicked out at her and she felt blows to her face before he returned a second time with more kicks.

Schofield’s wife revealed in a victim statement that she thought he was going to kill her when he had his hands around her throat.

The defendant accepted to police that he had assaulted his wife after he had been drinking and a rage had come over him.

Schofield, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the attack on February 17.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said: “In terms of the incident, quite clearly the green-eyed monster kicked-out.”

He added: “He has used the word rage and certainly the mist came down and quite clearly he acted well out of character.”

Mr Brint said pubs and drinking has been part of Schofield’s lifestyle due to him often working away in the construction industry and the defendant has sought help and anger management to address his issues.

Schofield was sentenced to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £150 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The court also imposed a 12 month restraining order.