Telltale signs of anxiety disorder

The distinction between anxiety disorders and normal anxiety isn’t always clear, writes Lisa Henson,

Worrying about everyday things, large or small, happens to us all. But what constitutes too much?

The distinction between an anxiety disorder and just having normal anxiety is the degree to which itimpacts on your life and ability to function on a daily basis.

General Anxiety Disorder means having persistent worrisome thoughts on most days of the week, for six months. The anxiety must be so bad that it interferes with daily life and is accompanied bynoticeable symptoms, such as fatigue.

If you suffer from the signs below, you may need help from Derwent Rural Counselling Service:

Sleep problems – Lack of sleep is associated with a wide range of health conditions, both physical and psychological. The night before a new job interview or an important event is normal, but if you find yourself lying awake, worried or agitated—about specific problems, like money, or nothing in particular, then seek help.

Irrational fears – Most anxiety is attached to a specific situation. If the fear becomes overwhelming, disruptive, and out of proportion to the actual risk involved, it’s a telltale sign of phobia, a type of anxiety disorder.

Chronic indigestion - Anxiety often manifests itself in the body through physical symptoms, like chronic digestive problems for example Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Flashbacks - Reliving a disturbing or traumatic event is a characteristic of post-traumatic stress disorder which shares some features with anxiety disorders.

If you experience any of these symptoms of anxiety and need help, call 0800 047 6861 or visit www.drcs.org.uk