Teenager injured after collision between car and moped closes busy Derbyshire road

The incident happened on Nottingham Road at Alfreton this afternoon.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “The force was called just after 2pm to reports of a collision between a car and a moped.

Derbyshire police closed Nottingham Road at Alfreton after a car collided with a moped. Image: Google.

“The car (a Peugeot 207) and the moped (a Yamaha) collided just outside the Co-op store.