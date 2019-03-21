Take a trip down memory lane in our old Mid-Derbyshire photos
Feeling nostalgic for the good old days? Browse through our photos from the past to bring back some memories.
1. Special day...
This photo was captured during the filming of an adaptation of DH Lawrence's Women in Love at Crich Tramway Museum.
2. The good old days...
Members of the boys football team at Heage Junior School in 1948.
3. A step back in time...
Fun at the Heanor Victorian Market in the late 1980s/early 1990s.
4. Team spirit...
Johnson and Barnes FC, Ilkeston, 1926.
