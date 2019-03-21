A class of boys at Chaucer School, Ilkeston, way back in 1909.

Take a trip down memory lane in our old Mid-Derbyshire photos

Feeling nostalgic for the good old days? Browse through our photos from the past to bring back some memories.

We love to see your retro snapshots. Send your old photos to lucy.roberts@jpimedia.co.uk to see them featured in the paper and online.

This photo was captured during the filming of an adaptation of DH Lawrence's Women in Love at Crich Tramway Museum.

1. Special day...

Members of the boys football team at Heage Junior School in 1948.

2. The good old days...

Fun at the Heanor Victorian Market in the late 1980s/early 1990s.

3. A step back in time...

Johnson and Barnes FC, Ilkeston, 1926.

4. Team spirit...

