Suspect charged with attempted murder after man suffers serious injuries in Derbyshire 'knife attack'

A suspect has been charged with attempted murder after a man suffered serious injuries caused by a knife in a Derbyshire village.

Officers were called to an alleged assault in High Street, Tibshelf, at 3.40am on Saturday.

According to police, a 38-year-old man, from Tibshelf, was found at the scene with serious injuries caused by a knife. He was taken to hospital for treatment and is recovering following the incident.

A 24-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Joseph McDowell, of High Street, Tibshelf, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Chesterfield magistrates' court on Monday.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote the reference number 19*134059.